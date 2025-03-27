SRINAGAR: Two militants have been killed and five security personnel including a deputy superintendent of police injured in a fierce gun fight raging in Jammu and Kashmir's frontier Kathua district since Thursday morning.

Officials said that fighting broke out between the two sides after a police party headed by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) moved in the Jakhole village of Kathua’s Ghati Juthana, Rajbagh area to launch a cordon-and-search operation to flush out militants. Earlier, the locals had alerted the police about the militants moving through the forest area.

“Soon contact with terrorists was established and a gun fight is going on”, a police official had told this newspaper around noon. The police sources had added that in the initial exchange of fire SDPO (Border) Dheeraj Katoch and three other policemen were injured, and they were quickly evacuated to a nearby hospital. However, a report from Kathua suggested they were reportedly trapped near the gunfight site, adjacent to a rivulet concealed by dense foliage, heightening tensions.

The police sources said that the condition of the injured security personnel is stable. One of them -Special Police Officer (SPO) Bharat Chalotra sustained facial wounds in the clash, the sources added.

As the fighting intensified later during the day, two militants were killed and one more security personnel was injured, the police sources said.

Earlier, reinforcements including the special forces of the Army, J&K police's counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) were rushed to the area to join the operation against the militants.

The police sources said the area where the gunfight is underway is about thirty kilometres from Sanyal woods where a brief encounter took place between a group of militants and security forces, leaving a 7-year-old girl from Bihar injured on Sunday.

On March 23 evening, a group of local women had alerted the authorities about the presence of five armed men in the woods of Sanyal, located about five kilometres from the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The SOG along with the Army and the CRPF quickly launched a cordon-and-search operation.

The police, while confirming a firing incident took place as the operation was in progress, had said that J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat himself was overseeing the operation and that the authorities in Punjab were alerted about the possibility of the militants trying to escape into the neighbouring state. A police officer had told this newspaper on Sunday, “We understand it is a group of terrorists which might have sneaked in the Hiranagar sector of the IB from the Pakistani side overnight.”

Later the Army's special PARA forces, Border Security Force (BSF) and National Security Guards commandos also joined the operation and Army helicopters, camera-fitted drones, UAVs, sniffer dogs and bulletproof vehicles were pressed into service to take on the heavily armed militants.

On March 24, the security forces had found four loaded magazines of M4 carbine, two grenades, a bulletproof jacket, sleeping bags, tracksuits, several packets of eatables, and separate polythene bags containing material for making Improvised Explosive Devices near the scene of the encounter in the Sanyal woods.

Despite a massive search operation, the militants reportedly managed to escape the security dragnet. It is believed that the same group of militants is engaged in the gun battle with the security forces in the Jakhole area.