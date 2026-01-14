TVK Calls Rahul Gandhi's Support to Jana Nayagan a Friendly Gesture

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK has said it considered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support to Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' as a "friendly gesture" whereas Tamil Nadu Congress has maintained that their leader's statement was aimed at "undemocratic methods" of Censor board and no 'political motive' behind it. Since the Karur stampede on September 27, 2025, he was supportive, and his statement today in favour of the Vijay's final film, and opposing the Centre was a friendly gesture, a senior leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said on Tuesday.

He, however, declined to be drawn into any speculation on poll alliance and said this decision could only be made by the party chief.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said Gandhi's statement was only aimed at the 'undemocratic methods' of the Censor Board and there was nothing political or electoral motivation behind the statement.

"Our leader Rahul's statement hitting out at the I&B Ministry for its attempt to block Jana Nayagan is to unmask the real face of Modi-led government, which is not only undemocratic, but fascist and the statement has nothing to do with Tamil Nadu politics," a senior Congress leader said.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress party will only align with the DMK, and this was 200 per cent clear. "There will be no change at all," he added.

A TVK leader said: "Right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi is friendly towards our party founder leader Vijay.

When the Karur stampede happened, he spoke to Vijay. Today, he has given this statement in support of 'Jana Nayagan' and opposing the Centre."

He further said, "though we welcome the friendly gesture, we do not want to get into any speculation and all alliance decisions are only taken by our party chief."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said in a post on the social media platform 'X' that "the I&B Ministry's attempt to block Jana Nayagan is an attack on Tamil culture."

"Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The film's producer, KVN Productions, approached the Supreme Court challenging the January 9 interim order of the Madras High Court, which stayed a single-judge direction to grant the CBFC clearance to the movie that was originally scheduled for release on January 9.

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is said to be his final film before his full-fledged entry into politics. But the film ran into a censor row.

According to Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vijay Vasanth, Gandhi rightly pointed out that the "theatrics" by the Central government will not succeed in undermining Tamil culture and its rich legacy.

"We stand firmly with Jana Nayagan and our people. Attempts at autocracy and intimidation have no place here and will never work with us," he said.

Reacting to the latest development, TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar categorically stated that there was "no change" in his party's stand on viewing the BJP as its ideological enemy.

Asked if the Congress was cozying up for an electoral alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, he replied, "it is for our leader to take a call on alliance."

"Let Jana Nayagan be released. Tamil people, cinema artistes, technicians and those across the country want to watch Thalapathy Vijay's last film peacefully without any obstacle," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP's chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, in a post on X, said that the Congress party calls the legal action of CBFC as anti-democratic and against freedom of expression. But the same party demands a ban on the film Parasakthi "which itself is anti-democratic and against freedom of expression," he added.

"This is utterly shameful. It clearly shows to what extent the Congress party is ready to stoop to any level and compromise on all standards just for the sake of politics," he said.