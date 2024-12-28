TTD employees and Pensioners donate ₹1.9 cr to CM Relief Fund
Tirupati: Employees and pensioners of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) demonstrated solidarity by contributing to flood relief efforts. They presented a cheque of ₹1,18,36,798 on behalf of employees and ₹71.59 lakh on behalf of pensioners to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude, praising their generosity and community spirit during the crisis. TTD priests also blessed Naidu and presented him with holy offerings.
The initiative reflects the commitment of TTD staff and pensioners to assist flood-affected citizens, underscoring their dedication to societal welfare.
Tributes paid to former prime minister at TD headquarters
Telugu Desam leaders paid heartfelt tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the TD central office in Mangalagiri, recognising him as a visionary economic reformer. Minister for endowments Anam Venkata Ramanarayana Reddy hailed Singh’s transformative role in transitioning India’s economy from a gold-depositing nation to a global economic powerhouse.
TD AP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao praised Singh's pioneering reforms, attributing India's economic growth to his leadership. Recalling Singh’s illustrious career, he noted Singh’s progression from academia to roles such as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister.
MLC P. Ashok Babu highlighted Singh’s foresight in initiating reforms that positioned India as the world’s fifth-largest economy. Senior TD leaders, including Varla Ramayya, Badeti Chanti, and T. D. Janardhan, joined the ceremony, expressing condolences and acknowledging Singh’s unparalleled contributions to the nation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
