TTD employees and Pensioners donate ₹1.9 cr to CM Relief Fund

Tirupati: Employees and pensioners of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) demonstrated solidarity by contributing to flood relief efforts. They presented a cheque of ₹1,18,36,798 on behalf of employees and ₹71.59 lakh on behalf of pensioners to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude, praising their generosity and community spirit during the crisis. TTD priests also blessed Naidu and presented him with holy offerings.

The initiative reflects the commitment of TTD staff and pensioners to assist flood-affected citizens, underscoring their dedication to societal welfare.