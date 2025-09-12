TSSPDCL Sets Goal Of Zero Complaints

HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has set an ambitious target of achieving zero consumer complaints. At a review meeting held on Friday at the corporate office in Mint Compound, CMD Musharraf Faruqui directed assistant engineers to step up inspections and intensify consumer engagement to improve service delivery.

About 180 assistant engineers from the Rangareddy and Medchal zones attended the meeting, where the CMD interacted with officials from areas recording higher complaint volumes. He stressed the need for proactive field inspections, particularly in slums and narrow colonies, and instructed engineers to visit vulnerable areas at least twice a week.

A major focus of the meeting was the replacement of hazardous overhead lines with safer air-bunched cables, especially in congested lanes and slum localities. Faruqui said the company had streamlined administrative approvals to ensure these safety upgrades are carried out quickly.

The meeting was also attended by directors Dr Narasimhulu, Shivaji and Chakrapani, along with senior officials Venu Gopal and Suresh.