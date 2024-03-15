TS to TG: Telangana Residents Spent Lakhs on Fancy Number Plates
Hyderabad: The registration of new vehicles under the TG series had a rousing start on Friday, with enthusiasts paying over Rs 30 lakh for fancy numbers.
At an event at the RTA headquarters at Khairatabad, transport commissioner Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakesh and RTO M. Purushotham Reddy released the new series and started the lottery for preferred numbers.
Purushotham Reddy explained that the TG prefix was only for new vehicles. He said: “New vehicles which apply for the registration will be have the TG series numbers. Vehicles which are already registered need not to change their number plate.” He said anyone having a doubt could call up the toll-free number 1011 for information.
The highest bid on the first day was for TG 09 0001, for which Rudraraju Rajeev Kumar paid Rs 9,61,111. The total revenue earned from the auction was Rs 30,49,589.