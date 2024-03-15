TS to TG: Telangana Residents Spent Lakhs on Fancy Number Plates

Hyderabad: The registration of new vehicles under the TG series had a rousing start on Friday, with enthusiasts paying over Rs 30 lakh for fancy numbers.

At an event at the RTA headquarters at Khairatabad, transport commissioner Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakesh and RTO M. Purushotham Reddy released the new series and started the lottery for preferred numbers.

Purushotham Reddy explained that the TG prefix was only for new vehicles. He said: “New vehicles which apply for the registration will be have the TG series numbers. Vehicles which are already registered need not to change their number plate.” He said anyone having a doubt could call up the toll-free number 1011 for information.

The highest bid on the first day was for TG 09 0001, for which Rudraraju Rajeev Kumar paid Rs 9,61,111. The total revenue earned from the auction was Rs 30,49,589.

Bhavyasindhu Infra Projects Pvt Ltd paid Rs 2,30,909 for TG 09 0909; Shanvitha Reddy Alleti paid Rs 2,21,000 for TG 09 0005; Dhushyanth Reddy Minnamreddy paid Rs 1,22,222 for TG 09 0002 and TG 09 0369 went to Satori Designs for Rs 1,20,001 and TG 09 0007 was won by Sangana Hari Haranatha Reddy for Rs 1,07,777.