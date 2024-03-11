TS Cabinet Meet to Approve Financial Help Schemes

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet on Tuesday is likely to approve Rs 2,500 financial assistance per month to women under Maha Lakshmi scheme and 10 gram gold and Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to girls from BPL families at the time of marriage under Kalyanamastu scheme, sources added.

The Cabinet, which will be chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is expected to announce the launch date of both these schemes before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into effect. It is learnt that the Cabinet will approve implementation of both these schemes from April 1.

The Chief Minister, who will take part in the ‘Congress Mahila Shakti’ parade with one lakh women at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Tuesday evening, is expected to announce the launch date of both these schemes.

With the reports of the Election Commission of India (ECI) releasing the election schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha anytime after March 15, which brings into force the Model Code of Conduct, the Chief Minister has decided to rush the implementation of Six Guarantees.

The announcement will be in line with the Chief Minister’s promise to implement all of the Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power. The Congress government which assumed office on December 7, 2023 will complete 100 days on March 15.

While the Maha Lakshmi scheme to extend `2,500 per month to women is part of the Six Guarantees promised by the Congress during the Assembly polls, extending 10 gram gold along with `1 lakh financial assistance under Kalyanamastu is part of poll promises incorporated in the Congress manifesto for Assembly polls.

There are three components in the Mahalakshmi guarantee. They are providing free bus travel to women in TSRTC buses, supplying gas cylinders for `500 and extending `2,500 per month financial assistance to women. Of this, the Congress government started implementing two schemes of free bus travel scheme from December 9, 2023 and supplying gas cylinders for `500 from February 27. Only `2,500 per month financial assistance scheme is pending under the Mahalakshmi scheme, which is expected to come into force from April 1.