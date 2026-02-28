Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he may consider intervening in the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, while highlighting his strong ties with Pakistan’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he gets along “very, very well” with Pakistan and praised the country’s Prime Minister and military leadership, describing them as people he respects. He added that Pakistan is “doing terrifically well.”

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified in recent weeks, with both sides accusing each other of retaliatory strikes, raising concerns of a broader military conflict. Islamabad recently declared “open war” after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Afghanistan launched drone attacks on Abbottabad, Swabi and Nowshera, according to Tolo News. He said anti-drone systems intercepted the drones and no casualties were reported.

The Pakistan government later announced a nationwide ban on all commercial and privately operated drones. The Interior Ministry issued a notification enforcing the prohibition amid escalating border tensions, as reported by Geo News.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence said its air force carried out strikes around 11:00 am (local time) targeting several military sites inside Pakistan. Officials cited by Tolo News said the strikes targeted a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military headquarters in Nowshera, the military township of Jamrud and Abbottabad.

According to the Afghan Defence Ministry, the operation successfully targeted key Pakistani army bases and facilities. The strikes were described as retaliation for alleged “aerial incursions” by Pakistani military forces.