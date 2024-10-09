Harsh Goenka Shares Picture With EV Scooter, Tags Ola CEO Amid Bhavish-Kamra Spat

The verbal spat between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Comedian Kunal Kamra has attracted widespread attention including the billionaire Harsh Goenka, who posted a tweet tagging Ola CEO.



Harsh Goenka on X posted a tweet with a picture of him on the Ola EV scooter. "If I have to travel close distances, I mean from one ‘kamra’ to another, I use my Ola @bhash," he wrote.





If I have to travel close distances, I mean from one ‘kamra’ to another, I use my Ola @bhash pic.twitter.com/wujahVCzR1 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 8, 2024



