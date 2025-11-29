Family Bird Squabble: European Greenfinches Steal the Spotlight in Comedy Wildlife Awards

A charming moment deep in Poland’s ancient Białowieża Forest has gained global attention after being named a finalist in the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The photograph, affectionately dubbed “Family Bird Squabble,” captures a humorous scene among a family of European greenfinches.

A stunning photo taken by photographer Jacek Stankiewicz. What do you think these birds are arguing about? 😂 pic.twitter.com/LRdPAwxISF

Taken by photographer Stankiewicz during a feeding session, the image, officially titled “Dispute,” shows two adult greenfinches tending to their grayish chick. The standout feature is the fleeting tension between the adults, whose expressive postures create a perfect visual of a family “standoff” — a scene that audiences found both funny and relatable.

Judges praised the photograph for turning a simple wildlife moment into a heartwarming story. The birds’ lively interaction and comical expressions remind viewers that nature often mirrors everyday family life, complete with disagreements, negotiations, and shared responsibilities.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards celebrate the lighter side of nature, showcasing images that combine humor with authentic wildlife behavior. Stankiewicz’s entry stood out for blending biological accuracy — parents feeding their chick — with a playful twist that resonates with anyone familiar with family dynamics.