Ex-Astronomer HR Separated from Husband Weeks Before Coldplay Incident!

Kristin Cabot, former Chief People Officer at the tech firm Astronomer, was reportedly separated from her husband, Andrew Cabot, several weeks before the now-viral Coldplay kiss-cam moment in July 2025.

Her close association with Astronomer’s then-CEO Andy Byron on the Gillette Stadium Jumbotron sparked global attention and spilt the internet.

Looking at their awkwardly reactions after the camera stopped on them, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," igniting an online meme fest.