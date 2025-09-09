Ex-Astronomer HR Separated from Husband Weeks Before Coldplay Incident!
Her close association with Astronomer’s then-CEO Andy Byron on the Gillette Stadium Jumbotron sparked global attention and spilt the internet.
Kristin Cabot, former Chief People Officer at the tech firm Astronomer, was reportedly separated from her husband, Andrew Cabot, several weeks before the now-viral Coldplay kiss-cam moment in July 2025.
Her close association with Astronomer’s then-CEO Andy Byron on the Gillette Stadium Jumbotron sparked global attention and spilt the internet.
Looking at their awkwardly reactions after the camera stopped on them, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," igniting an online meme fest.
Although Kristin formally filed for divorce on August 13, 2025, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, less than a month after the incident, but she was privately and amicably separated from her husband weeks before the incident, Andrew in a statement through spokesperson said.
The spokesperson for Andrew confirmed the separation and divorce were already underway before the concert, highlighting the couple’s intention for privacy amid widespread online speculation.
After online backlash, both Cabot and Byron resigned from their roles at Astronomer.