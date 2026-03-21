Traffic Advisory Issued for Anirudh Hyderabad Concert

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a formal traffic advisory in anticipation of the Anirudh Live Concert scheduled for Saturday (March 21). Authorities expect significant congestion and have implemented several diversions to manage the high volume of commuters near Gachibowli Stadium. The concert is slated to take place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and commuters are advised to expect heavy traffic flow and potential delays in the areas surrounding Gachibowli Stadium, IIIT Junction, Wipro Junction, the Financial District, Lingampally, HCU Gate, and DLF Junction.



To mitigate gridlock, several route diversions will be in effect throughout the evening. Traffic traveling from Gachibowli toward Lingampally will be diverted via Wipro Junction, Gowlidoddi, and Nallagandla. Commuters moving from Gopanpally or Q-City toward IIIT are instructed to take the route via Nanakramguda and the Outer Ring Road. Additionally, vehicles traveling from Lingampally toward Gachibowli will be redirected through Masjidbanda and the Botanical Garden.



The Cyberabad Traffic Police urge the public to plan their travel well in advance to avoid significant delays. Motorists are requested to follow the posted diversions, utilize alternate routes where possible, and cooperate with on-ground traffic personnel to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement throughout the duration of the event.

