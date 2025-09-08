Zelenskyy Urges Sanctions After Russia’s Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine

Kiev: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for sanctions against Russia after it launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war Saturday night.

In a series of posts on X, Zelenskyy said statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions such as "sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia," including tariffs and trade restrictions. "Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing conflict. When asked if he is prepared to move to the second phase of sanctions against Moscow, Trump said, "Yes, I am."

Russia launched the massive assault by deploying more than 800 drones and striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. An infant was among at least two people killed as residential buildings came under attack during an 11-hour air raid alert.

Zelenskyy said emergency services were working around the clock to deal with the aftermath. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv sustained significant damage, while Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions also reported destruction and casualties.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be considered "legitimate targets for defeat," following reports that dozens of Western countries had pledged contributions to a potential peacekeeping force if a ceasefire is agreed.

The attack surpassed the scale of a July offensive, previously the largest of the war, and comes amid Western attempts to broker a peace deal.