Starmer, Trump Stress Need for Dialogue in Iran-Israel Crisis

14 Jun 2025 7:34 AM IST

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programmes," a spokeswoman said

A projectile hits a building in Tel Aviv, Israel (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran by phone Friday, agreeing on "the importance of diplomacy and dialogue", Starmer's office said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programmes," a spokeswoman said, adding that "the leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week".


Keir Starmer Donald Trump israel iran tensions 
United Kingdom 
