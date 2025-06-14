Starmer, Trump Stress Need for Dialogue in Iran-Israel Crisis
The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programmes," a spokeswoman said
LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran by phone Friday, agreeing on "the importance of diplomacy and dialogue", Starmer's office said.
"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programmes," a spokeswoman said, adding that "the leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week".
( Source : AP )
