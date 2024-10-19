Khalistan Supporters Desecrate Indian Flags in Canada

Pro-Khalistan activists escalated tensions between Canada and India with a demonstration in Vancouver, targeting Indian diplomatic missions and symbols. The protesters mobbed and kicked an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, desecrated Indian flags, and demanded the closure of all Indian consulates in Canada.

These incidents highlight growing challenges for Canadian authorities, who have struggled to contain the influence of extremist elements within sections of the Sikh diaspora. The Khalistan movement, which seeks to establish a separate Sikh homeland in India, has long been a point of friction between India and certain groups abroad.

The recent actions in Vancouver come amid diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan activist. India has denied involvement in the assassination, but the accusations have further strained bilateral relations.