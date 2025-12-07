Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Inquiry

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a “very painful day” for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Sawant wrote, “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The investigation will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law — any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have…

Earlier, during his visit to the incident site, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called it an “unfortunate” incident and said strict action would follow. He said, “The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred… 23 people have lost their lives… The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law.”

Meanwhile, Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight. “An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23… The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings.”

Authorities have initiated investigations into the tragedy, and efforts are ongoing to provide medical assistance and support to the injured and the families of the victims.

At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday, according to officials. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.