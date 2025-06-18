Three Senior Maoist Leaders Killed in ASR Encounter

Visakhapatnam: Three Maoist leaders were killed during a security operation conducted in the Maredumilli forests of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district early on Wednesday morning. The operation also resulted in the safe rescue of 12 villagers who had been abducted by Maoists from Pedakorma village.

The encounter occurred near Kintukuru village in the Maredumilli area following intelligence inputs received on Tuesday evening about Maoist movement in the region. Acting swiftly, security forces launched a coordinated operation that led to the elimination of three top Maoist operatives.While officials are yet to release an official statement, police sources have identified the deceased as Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, Secretary of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Special Zonal Committee; Aruna, East Division Secretary and wife of slain Maoist commander Ramachandra Reddy (also known as Chalapathi); and another Special Zonal Committee member whose identity is yet to be confirmed.An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the site. One body remains unidentified and is pending confirmation.