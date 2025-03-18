Those Praising Aurangzeb Are Traitors: Eknath Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the people still praising Aurangzeb are "traitors", noting the Mughal emperor had sought to conquer the state and committed various atrocities. On the other hand, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the "divine force" who stood for valour, sacrifice and the spirit of Hindutva, Shinde said on Monday night on the occasion of 'Shiv Jayanti'.

The Shiv Sena head was speaking at the unveiling of an equestrian statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Gharda Chowk in Dombivli area of Thane district, installed to honour the legacy of the Maratha king, his courage and leadership. His remarks come amid demands from some right-wing outfits for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in the state's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Notably, violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday following rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Speaking at the statue unveiling event here, Shinde said Shivaji Maharaj was not only a symbol of Hindutva and Indian pride, but also the "inventor of democracy".

The Shiv Sena leader also condemned Aurangzeb's atrocities against Maharashtra, particularly the execution of Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. "Aurangzeb came to seize Maharashtra, but he faced the divine power of Shivaji Maharaj. Those who still sing his praises are nothing but traitors," Shinde said.

"Shiv Chhatrapati is the pride of a united India and the roar of Hindutva. Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader, a man of the era, a promoter of justice, and a king of the commoners," he said. The deputy CM appealed to the people to adopt at least one quality of Shivaji Maharaj in their lives, saying this would be the true tribute to the great Maratha ruler.

He said the statue would serve as a constant reminder of Maharashtra's glorious history, inspiring the youth and future generations to embody Shivaji Maharaj's values of bravery and governance. Shinde said Gharda Chowk would now be known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Members of the gathering responded to the announcement with a loud applause and chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji".

Shinde also said the administration is dedicated to development and people-centric governance inspired by the Maratha ruler's principles.