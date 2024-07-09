Hyderabad: The three day wedding festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant will begin at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from July 12 as most people already know.

Setting the internet on fire, Justin Beiber, who needs no introduction, had performed during the 'sangeet' ahead of the anticipated wedding.



The Engagement and pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's younger son have topped the headlines in the recent past. With the attendance of celebrities from various sections including Bollywood and Cricket the wedding has undoubtedly become one of the most talked about events in recent times.

It is known that the Ambani's served almost 2,500 varieties of food items during the pre-wedding celebrations. And, ahead of the lavish wedding ceremony, a report suggested that the famous 'Kashi chaat bandar' from the streets of 'Kashi' will be the special attraction at the wedding's dining hall. The report says Nita Ambani hand picked some of the items for the chaat menu-- Tikki, Tomato Chaat, Palak chaat, Chana Kachori, Dahi puri, Banaras Chaat, Kulfi, Falooda and others will be served to the guests.

During the couple's visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in June, Mukesh and Nita had tasted the food from the stall and requested its owner Kesari to cater at the wedding, to which he obliged. This was revealed by the owner himself to the media.

Recently, Nita Ambani had given a shout out to the World Cup winning team India members including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav during the sangeet celebrations.