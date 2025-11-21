The Udaipur-Mantena Wedding is Breaking The Internet

The festivities celebrate the union of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based pharma billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, with Vamsi Gadairaju, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a food-delivery platform. Already, the event is being hailed as the season’s ultimate showstopper.

The guest list is as glittering as the celebrations. Donald Trump Jr. is among the high-profile attendees, while Friday’s sangeet will feature show-stopping performances by Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and the globally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil. Bollywood’s brightest — Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon — are set to light up the stage with high-energy dance numbers.

Thursday’s welcome dinner opened the festivities in grand style, with world-famous DJ-singer Tiësto performing alongside Rajasthan’s iconic Manganiyar folk troupe.

Spread across some of Udaipur’s most storied venues — The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal and the island palace on Lake Pichola — the wedding enjoys a backdrop as spectacular as the celebrations themselves.

The sangeet is hosted by Karan Johar. All of Bollywood has been invited. One of the top-tier invitees, who was rushing to board a chartered flight from Mumbai to Udaipur, revealed, “We’ve all been invited, and we’re being flown in private planes. The sangeet is on November 21, hosted by Karan Johar. The wedding is tomorrow. Most of us return on the morning of November 23.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are not attending.