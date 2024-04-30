NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance against Suspended MP Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has been made aware of distressing media reports detailing multiple instances of alleged sexual abuse involving Prajwal Revanna, the sitting Member of Parliament representing the Lok Sabha from the Hassan constituency. The JD(S) placed Revanna under suspension on Tuesday.



These reports have indicated that several video clips of a sexual nature, purportedly depicting Revanna engaging in abusive behavior towards numerous women, have been circulated on social media platforms in recent days.

The Commission vehemently condemns such reprehensible acts and is deeply disturbed by the gravity of the situation. Incidents of this nature not only pose a grave threat to the safety and dignity of women but also contribute to the perpetuation of a culture of disrespect and violence against them.

In light of these alarming developments, the Commission urges the police concerned to take prompt and decisive action to swiftly apprehend the accused individual, Revanna, who is reported to have fled the country. It is imperative that justice be served swiftly and comprehensively to ensure accountability for the alleged offenses.

Furthermore, the Commission calls for a detailed report outlining the measures taken by the authorities in response to this matter to be submitted to the Commission within three days.

Transparency and accountability are essential in addressing instances of sexual violence and ensuring the safety and well-being of women across the nation. The Chairperson, NCW has sent an official letter to Karnataka DGP about the case and is concerned for the women who have been victims in this case.

She said “upholding the rights and dignity of women is our top priority and will continue to monitor this situation closely.”