TGPSC aspirants take to streets over CM Revanth's comments

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) aspirants took to the streets in Ashoknagar on Saturday night, causing a traffic jam, demanding not only the deferment of the DSC exam but also an increase in the number of Group 1, 2, and 3 posts.

The protest was sparked by remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday which infuriated the job seekers. They said that Revanth Reddy's comments seemed to trivialise the protesters' concerns.

Revanth Reddy had spoken about three different individuals who were on hunger strike, and stated that none of them was actually appearing for any exam. Revanth Reddy said that he was told that a coaching centre owner was on a hunger strike, demanding the postponement of exams.

When questioned, it came to light that it turned out he wasn't appearing for any exam. He stands to gain 100 crores if the DSC exam is postponed by two months, the CM had explained.

Another person, who once belonged to the Congress, the CM had said, was on strike because he was dejected at not being given any position in the party and a third protestor was there only because he was asked to by another person,” Reddy added.

These comments did not sit well with the unemployed youths, who felt their genuine grievances were being dismissed. The protesters were adamant about their demands, insisting that the government take immediate action to address their concerns.

"We won't budge until the CM apologises for his irresponsible, erroneous statements against thousands of us who are protesting when we aren't preparing for these back-to-back exams," Srinivas Kaade, a protester, told Deccan Chronicle from the protest ground.