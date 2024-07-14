Hyderabad: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) has decided use latest technologies for enhanced and reliable power supply to customers minimizing interruptions under its jurisdiction.



As part of its initiative, the TGNPDCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy has started the process of unique pole number painting for all 33KV and 11KV poles for asset mapping. He said asset mapping in TGNPDCL would facilitate easy pole-wise patrolling and allow for effective maintenance tracking.

This system will also enable the tracking of previous interruptions and transformer failures. In case of any issue, the location can be easily identified through the pole number, allowing for quick resolving of the problem. This significantly reduces interruption time and helps in identifying and addressing potential issues before they occur.

So far, numbering, digitization, and pre-monsoon inspection (PMI) have been completed for approximately 1826 feeders. An action plan is in place to complete the remaining feeders within the next two months. The PMI program, utilizing PMI app and pole number painting for asset mapping, makes it easy and efficient to maintain and update all types of power lines and transformers, he said.

This would help in resolving issues and reducing interruption time, ensuring customers receive better and more reliable power supply. By adopting the aforementioned new technologies, the TGNPDCL aims to provide customers with high-quality and improved power supply reducing interruptions, and enhancing overall service through asset mapping tracking, pole number painting, and PMI app, Reddy said.