Terror Threat Alerts SHAR Authorities

Tension prevailed at SHAR in Nellore following threat calls regarding presence of terrorists in the area. The Chennai Command Control Room received phone calls alerting about terrorists at SHAR, late on Sunday night. The security teams are still combing the premises and surrounding areas.

On being alerted, the Nellore district police rushed to SHAR and thoroughly checked the premises. Police, led by Naidupet DSP Chenchu Babu, inspected the first gate and the SHAR Employees Colony. CISF jawans combed the surroundings of SHAR. There are around 2,000 CISF jawans stationed in SHAR. The Coastal Guards inspected the seaways.

The security authorities are thoroughly combing the entire area as SHAR is involved in space experiments, with global standards. The entry at the main gate has been put under complete scrutiny. Every individual entering the premises is being frisked thoroughly.

SHAR is surrounded by fishermen villages and the villagers have been alerted to inform the authorities of any strangers moving in the area. Following the phone call, security has been heightened in and around SHAR.