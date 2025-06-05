Terror Ecosystem: NIA Raids 32 Locations Across Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided and subsequently searched 32 locations across Kashmir Valley as part of its “continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan backed proscribed terrorist organisations and their offshoots to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir”.

The locations, it claimed, were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and other outfits affiliated with Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM), Al- Badr and other banned organisations.

A statement issued by NIA simultaneously in Srinagar and Delhi said that the cadres and workers whose premises were searched are under the NIA's scanner for their involvement in supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms and ammunitions.

It said that the investigations have revealed that these organisations supported by their leaders in Pakistan have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K. Also, the Pak-based operatives were using social media and online apps to facilitate and promote terror. "Drones were being used by them to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etcetera to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley", the statement said.

It further stated that two live cartridges, a fired bullet head and a bayonet have been recovered during the searches. "Apart from this, several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents have been recovered in these searches. These will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy. The NIA is continuing the investigation in the case,” the statement said.

The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the Valley.