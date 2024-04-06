Telugu student dies in US, 10th incident this year

New York: A student hailing from Telangana in the US state of Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, the Indian Consulate in New York said on Friday. "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.





The Consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India.



"All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India at the earliest," the consulate said. Since the beginning of 2024, at least students of Indian origin were died in the US.The Consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India."All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India at the earliest," the consulate said.

Further details of the student are yet to be known, according to the Indian Embassy.