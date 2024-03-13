Telangana Vehicles Will Now Have TG Number Plates

Hyderabad: The Central government has approved replacing TS with TG on vehicle registration number plates in Telangana. The Union ministry of road transport and highways issued a gazette notification to this effect late on Tuesday. The change will be applied to the newly-registered vehicles, while the old vehicles with TS number plates will continue.

After the formation of Telangana state on June 2, 2014, the Centre had notified TG for vehicle registration number plates. But the previous BRS government requested the Centre to change TG to TS stating that TS indicates Telangana State. Accordingly, the Centre issued a gazette notification in June 2014.

However, the newly-formed Congress government has decided to switch back to TG. The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on February 3 approved replacing TS with TG and referred the state Cabinet decision to the Centre for approval. The Centre gave its nod to change from TS to TG on Tuesday.

Revanth Reddy said the people of Telangana abbreviated Telangana as TG during Telangana statehood agitation but the BRS (then TRS) government which came to power in June 2014, changed it to TS deliberately to match the state’s name with their party name TRS.