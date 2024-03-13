Telangana sizzles, 41ºC highest recorded

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark for the second consecutive day, with Nalgonda’s Munugode recording 41°C. Hyderabad’s highest temperature recorded was 40.7°C in Nampally.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society data, several other places that crossed the 40°C mark include Gadwal (40.7°C), Pebbair in Wanaparthy (40.9°C), Kollapur in Nagarkurnool (40.4°C), Ananthagiri in Suryapet (40.2°C), Bijilapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (40.5°C), Damaranchi in Medak (40.2°C), Chityal in Siddipet (40.5°C), Malkapur in Jangaon (40.2°C), Ailabad (40.8°C), Nirmal (40.3°), Nizamabad north (40.3°C), Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem (40.1°C), Dharmapuri in Jagityal (40.5°C), Konaraopet in Sircilla (40.2°C), Chiguru Mamidi in Karimnagar (40.5°C), Mahadevpuri in Jaishankar district (40ºC), and Konijerla in Khammam (40.5°C).

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the city is expected to have a dry weather for the next five days, while independent weather observers said that there are chances of light rain between March 19 and 21.

Slight drizzle was experiences in certain parts of the city including Tank Bund, Himayatnagar, Narayanguda, Khairatabad and Secretariat, among other places, for about 10 minutes before the heat returned.

Certain parts of city also saw cloudy skies until 9 am, according to an Xerati, who shared pictures of the same. This, even though Hyderabad recorded the highest morning minimum temperature of 27°C in the year.

The IMD forecasted a partially cloudy sky with haze or mist during morning hours, and a maximum of 37°C and minimum of 26°C for Thursday.