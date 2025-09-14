Telangana Police Intensify Surveillance of Maoist Central Committee Members

Hyderabad:The Telangana police have intensified surveillance of Maoist central committee and politburo members following the deaths of at least six central committee leaders in alleged encounters and the surrender of others. According to police, the strength of the Maoist central committee has now dwindled to 15, with at least 10 members hailing from Telangana.

DGP Jitender said 404 underground cadres had surrendered before the Telangana police so far this year. Among them were four state committee members, one divisional committee secretary, eight divisional committee members and 34 area committee members.



Director General of Police Jithender said 78 underground cadres were natives of Telangana. Out of 15 central committee members (CCMs) 10 are from Telangana, he said.



Police said Telangana leaders continue to play significant roles within the Maoist central committee and politburo. Agencies including the SIB and intelligence reportedly questioned Sujatakka about the activities, movements and policy decisions of Telangana leaders in the party’s top brass.



Currently, the Maoist politburo is reported to include Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi, Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, Mallojula Venugopal alias Sonu and Misir Besra alias Sunirmal.



In the central committee includes Muppala Lakshman Rao, Thippiri Tirupathi, Mallojula Venugopal Rao, Madvi Hidma, Pulluri Prasada Rao alias Chandranna, Paka Hanumanthu alias Ganesh and Kadari Satyanarayan Reddy alias Kosa, among others.



Sources said Devuji was recently appointed general secretary of the CPI (Maoist), while Hidma now serves as secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.

