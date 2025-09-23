Telangana: Pizza Hut, Domino's Under Food Safety Radar

Hyderabad: A statewide food safety inspection drive has brought all major pizza outlets under the scanner. The food safety task force, comprising gazetted food inspectors (GFIs) and food safety officers (FSOs), carried out raids at 55 outlets across Telangana, including those in the GHMC area.

The inspections covered 18 Pizza Hut outlets, 16 Domino’s outlets and 21 other pizzerias and bakeries.

Food safety lapses were found in about eight Pizza Hut outlets run by Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Foods India Ltd. In the GHMC limits, outlets lacked segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. In Hanumakonda (Kazipet), machinery and equipment were unclean, while in Warangal, medical certificates had been issued to food handlers without proper examination. At Nizamabad, outlets failed to display licences, did not maintain freezer temperatures and lacked cleaning logs. In Nalgonda, licences were not displayed, dustbins were uncovered, and sauces were served without “use by” dates.

Similar violations were found at ten Domino’s outlets run by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. In GHMC areas, several outlets had not displayed licences, while one in Nizamabad was operating on an expired licence with overdue pest control. Food handlers were found without safety gear and calibration records were missing. In Hanumakonda (Subedari), machines were unclean, pest control records were outdated and medical checks were absent for new staff. In Warangal, handlers worked without gloves and masks and lacked verified medical certificates. Outlets in Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar were also cited for lapses.

Six other establishments were booked for violations. Pizza Paradise in Hyderabad had not displayed its licence, lacked staff medical certificates, reused oil, stored unlabelled paneer, bread and chips and operated rusty ovens in an open kitchen without insect-proof mesh. Master V Bakers was cited for similar lapses. Pizza Korner in Medak stored uncovered vegetables, reused oil and failed to maintain pest control or medical records. La Pinoz Pizza at Kokapet, Narsingi, was not following prescribed machinery cleaning schedules.

Officials discarded unsafe food on the spot, instructed food business operators (FBOs) to rectify violations immediately, and collected food samples for laboratory testing.