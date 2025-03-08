Telangana govt seeks new railway division at Kazipet from Centre

Hyderabad: The government on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a railway division at Kazipet to enhance operations, maintenance, and goods transportation. The government also requested the Centre to complete pending lines expeditiously and approve projects in Telangana with funding by the railway ministry along with speeding up work on the railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet.





Later, speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy said that after the creation of the South Coast Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam, South Central Railway was left with three zones — Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded. The delegation explained that a new division at Kazipet was necessary to enhance railway operations, maintenance, and goods transportation. They said Kazipet, with its high passenger and freight traffic, could generate more revenue than Guntur and Hyderabad divisions. A government delegation led by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Shamshabad airport on Saturday and submitted a representation in this regard. The delegation, deputed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, also comprised ministers Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Lok Sabha members Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Kadiam Kavya.