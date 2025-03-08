Telangana govt seeks new railway division at Kazipet from Centre
Telangana Congress leaders met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Shamshabad Airport.
Hyderabad: The government on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a railway division at Kazipet to enhance operations, maintenance, and goods transportation. The government also requested the Centre to complete pending lines expeditiously and approve projects in Telangana with funding by the railway ministry along with speeding up work on the railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet.
A government delegation led by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Shamshabad airport on Saturday and submitted a representation in this regard. The delegation, deputed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, also comprised ministers Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Lok Sabha members Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Kadiam Kavya.
Later, speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy said that after the creation of the South Coast Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam, South Central Railway was left with three zones — Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded. The delegation explained that a new division at Kazipet was necessary to enhance railway operations, maintenance, and goods transportation. They said Kazipet, with its high passenger and freight traffic, could generate more revenue than Guntur and Hyderabad divisions.
Minister Venkat Reddy welcomed the positive response from the railway minister towards the construction of a ring railway along the ring road at Warangal. He sought a similar facility along the proposed Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad.
The delegation sought approval for Vikarabad-Krishna railway line that connects backward areas like Parigi, Kodangal, Tekalkode, Narayanpet, and Makthal in south Telangana.
On the Gadwal-Dornakal railway line, the delegation informed the railway minister that the final location survey raised concerns among local farmers, particularly from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, about land acquisition costs. The delegation proposed an alternative route via Vennaram, Mannegudem, Abhipalem, Maripeda, and Mothe.
The delegation sought additional new railway lines, which include Kalwakurthy to Macherla (120 km), Dornakal to Miryalaguda (97 km), Medak greenfield dry port to Bandar Port, Andhra Pradesh (461 km) and Pandurangapuram to Bhadrachalam (16 km)
The delegation also urged the railway minister to approve the construction of ROBs at multiple railway crossings in erstwhile Nalgonda district, including at Mukundapuram, Thipparthi, Peddabanda to NAM Road, Narkatpally-Munugode Road, Damerla-Veerla Palem Road, Tripuraram-Kukkadam Road, Choutuppal-Nagaram Road, Pagidipalli-Bhongir Road, Pembarthi-Konne Road.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
