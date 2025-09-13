Telangana: Orange Alert Issued for 5 Districts
Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy likely to receive very heavy rainfall; yellow alert in 19 other districts
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast very heavy rainfall in five districts of Telangana and issued an orange alert for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. The department also said that 19 other districts are likely to receive heavy rains, prompting the issue of a yellow alert.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
