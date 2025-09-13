 Top
Telangana: Orange Alert Issued for 5 Districts

DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 10:37 AM IST

Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy likely to receive very heavy rainfall; yellow alert in 19 other districts

Hyderabad: Commuters make their way through the streets during a sudden downpour in the city, in Hyderabad, Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast very heavy rainfall in five districts of Telangana and issued an orange alert for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. The department also said that 19 other districts are likely to receive heavy rains, prompting the issue of a yellow alert.


