Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday faulted the government for the inordinate delay in paying contractors of state projects. The court said that the authorities were enthusiastic to get relief from the courts when they were being aggrieved with the service matters, but didn’t show such interest to solve the grievances of others.

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a contempt petition filed by IVRCL-Navayuga-SEW joint venture against the irrigation and finance departments, for delaying the payments for the works done by it

The JV firm had completed the works allocated to it in Phase -1 of Sripada Sagar Project at Yellampalli of Ramagundem mandal of erstwhile Karimnagar district for which government had to pay Rs 76,53,43,801 as well as Rs 28,97,47,2651 for the works done for Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme at Khanapur, Mahabubnagar.

Even after the High Court had ordered the government in 2023 to pay the dues, the authorities did not comply with the court orders. Hence, the firm filed a contempt case after which the High Court in January and February directed the authorities to pay the dues. This was not done, and the special government pleader sought an additional more months. The court set a deadline of April 4.