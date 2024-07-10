Telangana HC Asks Govt to Reply on Fake Advertisements of Seeds

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave four weeks time to the Telangana government to submit its contention in a PIL of 2016 filed by (present Chief Minister) A. Revanth Reddy, seeking invoking of the AP Revenue Recovery Act, 1864, against seed manufacturers or seed companies for selling spurious seeds and lesser yield of crop compare to the advertisements of the companies.

Revanth Reddy had also complained that the then government was not taking action or not invoking penal actions to such seed manufacturers, which gave wrong advertisements as that their seeds are highly suitable to local soil conditions and they will result in good yield. He brought to the notice of the court that the farmers are getting cheated with such advertisements after they invested heavily on the said company seeds.

The PIL has been pending since 2016 with no response from the government. It was listed twice after Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister. On Tuesday, Additional Advocate General Imran Khan sought four weeks' time to inform the court about the stand of the government.