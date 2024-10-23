Telangana HC: Appeal challenges MV Tribunal award

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court entertained a civil appeal in a motor accident case involving compensation of `1.9 crore. The panel comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao was hearing an appeal filed by K. Venkateshwar Rao. The petitioner in his appeal contended that the calculation arrived at by the Motor Accident Tribunal, Secunderabad, was contrary to the law. The legal representatives of the deceased moved the tribunal seeking compensation of `1.1 crore and succeeded in getting almost all of it. The accident involved a state government employee who died involving a truck of DRDL (Defence Research and Development Laboratory). According to the appellant, there was contributory negligence by the deceased, and also that the claimant chose not to implead the insurance company which was fatal to the claim.







HC closes student's writ petition over issuing certifications

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ appeal to adjudicate compensation to be paid to an MTech student. The panel of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao was dealing with a writ appeal filed by Hari Kirti, who had earlier in a writ petition questioned the action of the authorities in not issuing the original degree and migration certificate during the academic year 2010-12. She also sought compensation of `10 lakh. The writ petition was closed by a single judge after recording a statement that the certificates had since been issued to the petitioner. In appeal, the appellant contended that the single judge had erred in not adjudicating the compensation facet of the matter. According to the appellant, the compensation constituted an integral part of the 'lis' (suit) and ought to have been appropriately adjudicated.





G.O. on prosecutor’s removal suspended

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court suspended a government order relieving an additional public prosecutor from the post. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Thota Venkateshwara Prasad. Counsel M.A.K. Mukheed for the petitioner contended that on October 8, 2023, vide a GO Prasad was appointed additional public prosecutor for the Court of the lV Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-IV Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-l Additional Family Court at LB Nagar, Rangareddy district, for three years. The grievance of the petitioner was that an another GO was issued on September 10 relieving the petitioner from the post as per the proviso to instruction No. 9 of the Telangana Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) instructions, 2000. It was argued that instruction No. 9 did not apply to public prosecutors as they are appointed under Section 24 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 and services cannot be disengaged prematurely. The judge noted that prima facie, relieving the petitioner from the post appeared to be illegal. The judge as an interim measure suspended the impugned GO and consequently directed the director of prosecution to permit the petitioner to continue as an additional public prosecutor for the sessions court until further orders. The matter was posted on November 8.