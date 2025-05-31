Hyderabad: The state government was working to resolve the city’s drinking water problem by bringing in 15 tmc ft of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is in charge of Hyderabad district, said during a review meeting at the GHMC head office on Saturday.

He said under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, loans will be given to 41,726 unemployed youths, against 1.25 lakh applications received. He announced plans to build 3,500 2 BHKs per constituency for the poor. In Hyderabad, where government land is limited, over 62,500 houses will be distributed by June 15.

He said 14,500 metric tonnes of fine rice were being distributed monthly through 653 ration shops. A survey for new ration cards was underway.

He said soak pits were now mandatory for houses on plots over 300 sq yards. Of 141 waterlogging points in the city, work has been completed to resolve 76, he said. Seasonal disease control measures have been initiated with medicines stocked at 169 basti dawakhanas.

Textbooks and uniforms will be provided to students by June 12. A monsoon tree plantation drive will also be launched, with the minister urging citizens to plant trees as a social responsibility.