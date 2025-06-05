Telangana: Govt Chief Whip Inspects Goshala After Death Of Oxen

Karimnagar: After several oxen at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Goshala in Thippapur succumbed to illness, Government Chief Whip and MLA Aadi Srinivas inspected the facility on Thursday and announced immediate measures to safeguard the remaining cattle. He said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, upon learning of the deaths, had inquired personally and dispatched state-level officials to oversee the response.

Srinivas explained that a 16-member medical team — comprising Animal Husbandry department staff, temple personnel, and goshala employees — and officials under the supervision of district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and temple executive officer K. Vinod Reddy are now continuously monitoring all animals. He noted that the onset of monsoon-related illnesses, including Lumpy Skin Disease, led to the deaths of a few calves, while approximately 20 others recovered under treatment. Veterinary guidelines have been followed to provide green fodder and nutritionally balanced feed.

The MLA acknowledged concerns that some devotees donate very young calves — still nursing from their mothers — which can complicate their care. Srinivas said the government is deeply saddened by the fatalities and has taken steps to prevent a recurrence. He added that the Chief Minister has ordered construction of a larger goshala in Vemulawada, mirroring the facility being built in Moinabad, to ensure better living conditions.

Emphasising the religious significance of “Kodelu” offerings to Lord Rajanna, Srinivas urged Opposition leaders not to politicise the issue. He assured devotees that the government remains committed to protecting their faith and will take all necessary precautions to avoid further calf mortalities. As part of relief measures, Srinivas announced that around 1,000 calves will be handed over to local farmers in the first phase, with distribution programmes to follow shortly.