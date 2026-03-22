Telangana Eases Building Norms, Expands TDR Use

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued amendments to the Telangana Building Rules, 2012, introducing several changes aimed at rationalising the utilisation of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and providing greater flexibility in building regulations.

According to the order, the government reviewed representations from various stakeholders seeking relaxation in building parameters and improved provisions for TDR utilisation. After examining the requests, the government introduced amendments that will be published in the Telangana Gazette.

One of the key changes includes redefining high-rise buildings as structures with a height of 21 metres or more, excluding certain non-working areas such as chimneys, cooling towers, lift machine rooms and water tanks.

The amendments also permit buildings between 18 metres and 21 metres in height on plots ranging from 750 square metres to 2,000 square metres, provided the developers utilise TDR and meet parking and other regulatory requirements.

Further, the government allowed setback relaxations through TDR utilisation. In non-high-rise buildings, setbacks can be relaxed subject to maintaining minimum requirements in road widening cases, while in high-rise buildings up to 10 per cent relaxation in permissible setbacks may be allowed, provided a minimum seven-metre setback is maintained on all sides.

The new provisions also allow applicants to either pay development or conversion charges or submit equivalent TDR in cases where master plan roads are modified, reduced or deleted.

Additionally, the amendments enable developers to construct additional floors through TDR on plots above 2,000 square metres, depending on the road width. Up to three additional floors are permitted on plots abutting 40-ft roads, four floors on 60-ft roads, and five floors on 80-ft roads, subject to compliance with fire, airport and other safety norms.

The government also modified TDR loading provisions for high-rise buildings. Buildings above 10 floors and up to 20 floors must utilise 3 per cent of the total built-up area above the 10th floor through TDR, while buildings above 20 floors must utilise 5 per cent of the built-up area above the 20th floor.

As per the order, 50 per cent of the required TDR must be submitted at the time of granting building permission, while the remaining 50 per cent must be submitted before the issue of the Occupancy Certificate.