Internal Bickering In Telangana BJP Continues As Arvind Skips Rao’s Felicitation

Hyderabad: Internal bickering continues to simmer in Telangana BJP if the absence of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind during the felicitation ceremony of newly elected Telangana BJP State president N Ramachander Rao on Tuesday, is any indication.

In a post on X, Arvind said, “Due to personal reasons, I will not attend the State party events today.” There were reports that Arvind was expected to file nomination to contest the State president elections but surprisingly the name of Rao cropped up on Sunday night.

Following instructions from the central leadership in New Delhi, Rao filed nomination papers. The State leadership announced the unanimous selection of Rao on Tuesday followed by a felicitation ceremony. Rao’s name was announced in the presence of Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, who was the returning officer.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Eatala Rajender and other senior leaders were present on the occasion. However, Arvind did not attend the ceremony to extend congratulations to Rao.

On Monday Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh quit the party. He appealed to the senior leadership including- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh, to reconsider this course. “Telangana is ready for the BJP, but we must choose the right leadership to honour that opportunity and not let it slip away,” he added.