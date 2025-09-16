Telangana ACB Unearths Rs.2 Cr Cash, Open Plots of TGSPDCL Official

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Tuesday found disproportionate assets (DA) worth more Rs.2.18 crore belonging to TGSPDCL Ibrahimbagh Assistant Divisional Engineer, Ambedkar Erugu.

The searches were conducted at the house of Ambedkar Erugu and 10 other places belonging to him and his relatives. Following information, the ACB sleuths carried out raids at the ADE and his relative’s houses since morning.

The ACB booked a case of disproportionate assets against Ambedkar Erugu for having acquired several assets including half a dozen prime residential open plots by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service, an ACB press release said.

During the searches several properties including a flat in Serilingampally, a ground plus five building in Gachibowli, a company in the name of Amthar chemicals in 10 acres land, half a dozen prime residential open plots in Hyderabad, a farm land, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits were unearthed.

During the searches, Rs.2.18 crore in cash were also found in the house of one of the suspected benami of Ambedkar Erugu. The searches revealed that the officer had acquired the movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position.

The searches were still going on, the ACB said, adding that the market value was expected to be much higher than the official value.