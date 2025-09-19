Zoom unveils AI Companion 3.0 at Zoomtopia 2025.

Chennai: Zoom Communications introduced AI Companion 3.0, with powerful new agentic AI innovations across Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services.

Announced at Zoomtopia 2025, the company’s annual flagship conference, the innovations showcase Zoom’s vision for agentic AI-first capabilities. Designed to transform how users work, Zoom’s agentic AI turns conversations into action with personalized AI assistance, giving users the power to perform at their best, every day, across multiple surfaces.

“Our customers’ most important conversations happen on Zoom, and now those conversations can result in critical insights to fuel real progress,” said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “With AI Companion 3.0, our agentic AI can understand users’ specific context, priorities, and goals to help them cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and drive meaningful business outcomes.”

AI Companion 3.0: the ultimate intelligent work companion

Zoom’s vision for the future of work is a unified platform where AI acts as a seamless, intelligent layer. AI Companion 3.0 and the new Zoom Workplace and Business services innovations are at the heart of this vision. More than just an AI assistant, AI Companion works across the Zoom platform and compatible third-party integrations to help users turn conversations into action through deeper conversational insights, save time by tackling administrative tasks, and deliver higher-quality work.