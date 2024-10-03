Zoom Phone Now Available in India

Hyderabad: Zoom Video Communications today announced the launch of its industry-leading Zoom Phone in India, commencing with the availability of Zoom Phone service with native India phone numbers in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune).





Zoom Phone brings multinational corporations (MNCs) with a domestic presence and homegrown companies unrivaled simplicity and modern functionality to their distributed hybrid workforce, as well as global native coverage in 50 countries and territories.

The native phone number support will be available starting with the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), followed by Karnataka (Bangalore), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad), Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles, covering all the major technology centers in India.





“Zoom’s cloud PBX service meets the requirements of India’s Unified Telecom license which requires building the dedicated local interconnection infrastructure in accordance with the regulatory requirements. This demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to bringing a trusted service that our customers want,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering, Zoom. “Globally, Zoom Phone saw continued expansion in the market, amassing five Zoom Phone customers with 100k+ seats in Q1 FY25 demonstrating our customers’ trust in Zoom for critical employee and customer experience processes. Our latest offering reaffirms Zoom’s leadership in delivering seamless cloud services on a global scale, enhanced by local investments to help ensure compliance and service excellence in every market, including India.”



With an intuitive and familiar interface, Zoom Phone offers reliable, secure, and flexible voice communication features that seamlessly integrate with Zoom Workplace, the company’s open collaboration platform with Zoom AI Companion. Zoom Phone provides local telephony services and is available as an add-on to Zoom's existing paid customers. With support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN), enterprise customers can seamlessly replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate their business communication requirements into one platform.

In addition to its comprehensive features, Zoom Phone is now boosted with AI Companion capabilities to enhance call productivity. Users can request post-call summaries and next steps, allowing them to focus on conversations instead of taking notes. Voicemail prioritization elevates urgent messages, moving them to the top of the queue, while voicemail task extraction delivers tasks from voicemails, helping users understand the next steps without listening to every message. Zoom Phone integrates with leading business applications, contact center partners, and hardware providers, offering an all-in-one collaboration platform for MNCs with a domestic presence and businesses of all sizes.