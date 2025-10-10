Zoom Phone Hits 10 Million Seats

Chennai: Zoom Communications announced that Zoom Phone, its AI-first, cloud phone system, recently surpassed 10 million seats globally.

Since its launch in 2019, Zoom Phone has become one of the fastest-growing cloud telephony solutions in the market. Built on Zoom’s reliable, scalable, and open platform, Zoom Phone offers enterprise-grade features, flexibility, and AI-first innovation to help businesses of all sizes improve collaboration and customer engagement.

“Reaching 10 million seats isn’t just a milestone for Zoom, it demonstrates that organizations across the globe are rethinking what their phone system can do for their business,” said Chris Moss, general manager of Zoom Phone. “Customers are realizing tangible value via simpler management, reduced costs, and smarter interactions powered by AI. Zoom Phone isn’t just replacing old PBXs; it’s redefining what connected, intelligent communication looks like in the modern workplace”

With innovations in AI, mobility, and integrations, Zoom Phone enables businesses to unify calling, meetings, messaging, contact center, and more into a single, flexible solution.