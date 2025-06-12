Zoom Launches Zoom Contact Center In India

Chennai: Zoom Communications today announced the launch of Zoom Contact Center in India, delivering a modern, AI-first, omnichannel contact-center-as-a-service solution (CCaaS) optimized for video. Zoom Contact Center supports a wide range of channels, including voice, video, virtual agents, social media, email, and messaging apps. The launch enables businesses in India and global multinational corporations (MNC) with a domestic presence to unify customer and employee engagement through a single AI-first platform. This intelligent and scalable contact center solution with Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities offers a personalized total experience (TX) by integrating customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX).

Zoom Contact Center utilizes the Zoom data centers in India to handle its services, supporting customer expectations and compliance requirements, particularly in sectors such as government, healthcare, and financial services.

Zoom’s BYOC capabilities allow businesses to retain their existing public switched telephone network (PSTN) service provider while routing voice traffic through the Zoom Contact Center cloud. This gives companies more flexibility and control over their telephony infrastructure and offers a clear, manageable migration path from legacy on-premises PBX systems to the cloud.

With this capability, customers in India can take advantage of Zoom Contact Center’s features while keeping their existing phone numbers and calling rates with their preferred carrier. BYOC also simplifies migration, reduces friction with existing carrier contracts, supports global operations through local providers, and offers pricing flexibility by preserving negotiated rates and avoiding early termination fees. This flexibility lays a strong foundation for innovation, particularly as artificial intelligence emerges as a transformative force in the evolving contact center landscape

AI is reshaping the future of customer engagement, and Zoom Contact Center is built to lead that evolution. From self-service solutions to predictive analytics and auto-summarization capabilities, AI has the potential to significantly improve contact center efficiencies, boost agent productivity, and enhance customer satisfaction. AI helps customers move smoothly across channels without repeating information, as agents have full visibility into each interaction. This creates a unified, intelligent workflow that enables a “total experience”—a seamless solution that goes beyond the traditional contact center to empower agents and strengthen collaboration across the organization.