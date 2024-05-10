Zeta launches Digital Credit as a service product
Mumbai: Fintech unicorn Zeta has launched a digital credit-as-a-service product on the United Payments Interface (UPI), primarily for banks. Zeta estimates that the transaction volume on this scheme will exceed $1 Trillion by 2030 and aims to capture 50 per cent of this market opportunity with its end-to-end solution that can help banks conceive and rapidly launch multi-form credit products.
The product is based on the credit lines on the UPI scheme, which was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in September.
Calling the Credit Line on UPI “a credit distribution superhighway,"Ramki Gaddipati, CEO APAC & Global CTO, Zeta, said, “By delivering credit at the point of need, the Credit Line on UPI has hit a home run for banks by completely changing the discovery, access, and costmechanics of retail lending.”
Gaddipati highlighted the need for the banking ecosystem to prepare for hockey-stick growth in Credit Line on UPI similar to what India experienced when UPI was first launched. Sounding a note of caution on banks’ preparedness for Credit Line on UPI volumes, he added, “We saw UPI volumes put a strain on core banking systems. We anticipate similar volumes on Credit Line on UPI before long, and this calls for population-scale banking infrastructure capable of processing 100s of
millions of credit accounts. We have pre-architected our solution for this from Day 1.”
India's financial landscape today presents a unique dichotomy. TransUnion CIBIL has reported that more than 160 million Indians remain underserved by traditional credit channels. At the same time, banks have pre-approved credit for millions of customers but are unable to distribute loans to them efficiently. Unlike traditional
loans, credit products that leverage Credit Line on UPI offer on-demand access through any payment service provider app leveraging a fully digital-native experience, allowing consumers to borrow precisely how much they need, when they need it.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
