Zeta launches Digital Credit as a service product

Mumbai: Fintech unicorn Zeta has launched a digital credit-as-a-service product on the United Payments Interface (UPI), primarily for banks. Zeta estimates that the transaction volume on this scheme will exceed $1 Trillion by 2030 and aims to capture 50 per cent of this market opportunity with its end-to-end solution that can help banks conceive and rapidly launch multi-form credit products.

The product is based on the credit lines on the UPI scheme, which wasintroduced by the Reserve Bank of India in September.Calling the Credit Line on UPI “a credit distribution superhighway,"Ramki Gaddipati, CEO APAC & Global CTO, Zeta, said, “By deliveringcredit at the point of need, the Credit Line on UPI has hit a home runfor banks by completely changing the discovery, access, and costmechanics of retail lending.”Gaddipati highlighted the need for the banking ecosystem to preparefor hockey-stick growth in Credit Line on UPI similar to what Indiaexperienced when UPI was first launched. Sounding a note of caution onbanks’ preparedness for Credit Line on UPI volumes, he added, “We sawUPI volumes put a strain on core banking systems. We anticipatesimilar volumes on Credit Line on UPI before long, and this calls forpopulation-scale banking infrastructure capable of processing 100s ofmillions of credit accounts. We have pre-architected our solution forthis from Day 1.”India's financial landscape today presents a unique dichotomy.TransUnion CIBIL has reported that more than 160 million Indiansremain underserved by traditional credit channels. At the same time,banks have pre-approved credit for millions of customers but areunable to distribute loans to them efficiently. Unlike traditionalloans, credit products that leverage Credit Line on UPI offeron-demand access through any payment service provider app leveraging afully digital-native experience, allowing consumers to borrowprecisely how much they need, when they need it.