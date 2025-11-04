YouTube Proposes Returning ABC, ESPN Networks Following Disney's Request

YouTube TV has proposed restoring Disney's ABC and ESPN networks, in response to the entertainment giant's earlier request to bring back ABC to the pay-TV platform for Election Day coverage.

Disney had earlier on Monday asked Google's YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day coverage in service of public interest, just days after its networks went dark on the pay-TV platform.

"Your proposal would permit us to return Disney's ABC stations only for a day and will cause customer confusion among those who may briefly see ABC on YouTube TV only to lose it again shortly after," YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube said that Disney can continue to livestream news on the ABC News YouTube page and ABC local stations can do so on their YouTube pages.

"To truly achieve what is best for our mutual customers, we propose immediately restoring the Disney channels that our customers watch: ABC and the ESPN networks, while we continue to negotiate. Those are the channels that people want," YouTube said.

Disney's networks went dark on YouTube TV after negotiations to reach a licensing deal failed, the companies had said in separate statements late last Thursday.

YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV distributors in the U.S., has been locked in a series of negotiations this year with firms threatening to pull their media networks from the platform.