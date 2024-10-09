Yet-To-Be-Released M4 MacBook Pro Appears For Sale on Russian Classified Ads Site

An alleged unboxing of the yet-to-be-announced MacBook Pro M4 was posted by a Russian YouTuber a few days ago. A 13-minute video of the unboxing was posted by YouTuber Wylsacom of the alleged model with the box and accessories. Apart from the video, images of the box were doing rounds on the internet.





Apple Pro posted a screengrab of the listing on X and it appears to be the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip. The specifications like 16GB RAM and 512Gb SSD were also mentioned.



Ещё невыпущенный MacBook Pro с чипом M4 можно было купить за ~$7500 на… Авито



На сайте российской доски объявлений появился в продаже тот самый ещё даже не представленный MacBook Pro 14” с чипом M4 в версии 16/512ГБ чёрного цвета. pic.twitter.com/6k9oGPpNc2 — Apple Pro (@aaplpro) October 8, 2024





According to a report by 9To5Mac, there were 200 units of the unreleased MacBook.



Apple is expected to launch the MacBook Pros this month-end and it is set to go on sale from November 1.