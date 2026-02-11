Xumane Launches Xumane Recruit to Bring AI Precision to Hiring

Xumane, a leading provider of ESOP advisory, financing, and liquidation services, today announced the launch of Xumane Recruit, an AI-powered recruitment platform designed to deliver speed, clarity, and precision across the hiring lifecycle.





Unlike traditional applicant tracking systems, Xumane Recruit is built with AI-led interviews at the core of hiring decisions, not as an add-on. The platform enables organizations to move beyond intuition-driven recruitment toward structured, consistent, and data-backed candidate evaluation.





As hiring grows more complex, Xumane Recruit simplifies the entire journey-from 'Hi' to 'Hired'-by combining intelligent screening, automated scheduling, structured interviews, scoring, and real-time analytics. This integrated approach allows hiring teams to assess candidates fairly and consistently at scale, while significantly reducing operational effort.





"Hiring today needs to be faster, fairer, and far more precise than traditional methods allow. Manual screening, unstructured interviews, and gut-based decisions simply don't scale. With Xumane Recruit, we've reimagined precision hiring through AI-led interviews and intelligent evaluation, helping teams hire better, reduce effort, and make confident decisions at speed," said Avinash Gautam, Product Head - Xumane.





Organizations using Xumane Recruit have reported measurable improvements, including up to 95% faster time to hire, 87% reduction in recruitment costs, and a 54% increase in successful hires. By replacing fragmented workflows with a unified, future-ready recruitment architecture, the platform enables teams to focus on candidate quality rather than process overhead.















































































