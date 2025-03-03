Xiaomi 15 Ultra With Leica Camera Unveiled; Check Features Here

Xiaomi unveiled its Xiaomi 15 series smartphones, including the new flagship handset, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona.

The Xiaomi 15 series lineup includes standard, Pro, and Ultra variants, but only the standard and Ultra variants have been announced, implying that the Pro variant might be limited to the Chinese market.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1400, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3200 nits.

The camera system featured on the 15 Ultra is co-developed with German optics brand Leica. The smartphone features a one-inch type 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and 200MP periscope telephoto with 4.3x optical zoom. The smartphone has a 32 MP front camera.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra boasts up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports both 90W wired charging. The flagship handset will run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The handset features a CNC-crafted aluminium frame and will come in three colours: Black, White, and a special Silver Chrome edition.