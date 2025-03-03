Xiaomi 15 series To Be Launched in India on March 11.

Xiaomi unveiled its Xiaomi 15 series smartphones, including the new flagship handset, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 series will be launched in India on March 11.

Not just a smartphone. Not just a camera. #Xiaomi15Series is mastery in your hands. Built for those who understand the craft, not just the clicks. This. Is. It. And no, it's not for everyone. Know more: https://t.co/IK6gtW6sCf #Xiaomi15Ultra #Xiaomi15 #ThisIsIt pic.twitter.com/fu5KHn38yW





The Xiaomi 15 series lineup includes standard, Pro, and Ultra variants, but only the standard and Ultra variants have been announced, implying that the Pro variant might be limited to the Chinese market.

The Xiaomi 15 series will feature AI tools for writing, speech recognition, image enhancement and video shooting.

Both Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and the camera system featured on both the 15 series is co-developed with German optics brand Leica.

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra will feature a 32MP front camera and will support 90W wired charging. Both the smartphones will run on Android 15 based on HyperOS 2.

Display: Xiaomi 15 will feature a 6.36-inch micro-curved OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, whereas Xiaomi 15 Ultra will sport a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1400, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3200 nits.

Camera: The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a one-inch type 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and 200MP periscope telephoto with 4.3x optical zoom. The smartphone has a 32MP front camera.

The Xiaomi 15 features a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto with 3.2x zoom.

Battery: The flagship 15 Ultra may come with a 6000mAh battery, while Xiaomi 15 may come with a 5240mAh battery.

Colours: Xiaomi 15 offers Black, White, and Green colour options, whereas Xiaomi 15 Ultra may com Silver Chrome colour.