Windows 11 24H2 Update Leading to Blue Screen of Death for Users with WD SSD's

Users are always recommended to install the latest software so that we can experience new features as well as enhance security.



But the latest Windows 11 24H2 software update is proving to be problematic for some users. According to some users, the update is breaking their PCs, especially people who have installed WD Black SN770 SSD, which is WD's flagship SSD, or WD SN580 SSD.As per the WD’s official forum, users complain the issue is driving their PCs to the infamous Blue Screen of Death. They complained of errors such as “stornvme and The driver detected a controller error on -Device-RaidPort1 or 2”.To those who are looking for a solution to the problem, the way is by rolling back to the previous version of Windows 11. The error is said to be caused by the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) feature, which enables SSDs to use the system’s DRAM as a cache to offer better drive performance.According to TechSpot, Western Digital drives allocate 64MB of host RAM via HMB, but Windows 11 24H2 reserves up to 200MB of HMB, potentially causing the crash. So, you can also manually limit HMB memory to 64GB from the Registry Editor app, enabling the users to run the latest Windows update with above mentioned WD SSD's.